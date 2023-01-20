Considering Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) closed at $27.39 in the last session, up 1.90% from day before closing price of $26.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9451750 shares were traded. MRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.54.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MRO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $30.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on October 19, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Whitehead Dane E sold 90,588 shares for $32.16 per share. The transaction valued at 2,913,149 led to the insider holds 182,700 shares of the business.

Warnica Kimberly O. sold 5,000 shares of MRO for $163,575 on Nov 11. The insider now owns 62,230 shares after completing the transaction at $32.72 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, TILLMAN LEE M, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $32.49 each. As a result, the insider received 974,691 and left with 886,219 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Marathon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRO has reached a high of $33.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.49.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MRO traded on average about 11.02M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.35M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 670.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 634.08M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MRO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 23.32M with a Short Ratio of 20.37M, compared to 22.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.44% and a Short% of Float of 3.95%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MRO is 0.36, which was 0.06 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.51. The current Payout Ratio is 6.10% for MRO, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 11, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10000:5965 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 20 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.58 and a low estimate of $1.08, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.31 and $4.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.83. EPS for the following year is $4.15, with 24 analysts recommending between $6.79 and $2.32.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.05B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.45B to a low estimate of $1.89B. As of the current estimate, Marathon Oil Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.31B, an estimated increase of 56.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.98B, an increase of 10.10% less than the figure of $56.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.64B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.47B, up 46.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.82B and the low estimate is $5.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.