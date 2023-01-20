Considering Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5986170 shares were traded. PAA stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.01.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PAA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On November 21, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $14.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when McCarthy Kevin S bought 200,000 shares for $9.81 per share. The transaction valued at 1,961,220 led to the insider holds 200,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Plains’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAA has reached a high of $12.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.10.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 698.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 452.28M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.70% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.15. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $1.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $42.08B, up 52.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $71.78B and the low estimate is $53.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.