Considering Under Armour Inc. (UA) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) closed at $10.05 in the last session, down -3.92% from day before closing price of $10.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2077687 shares were traded. UA stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.89.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stifel reiterated its Hold rating for the stock on November 28, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares for $9.60 per share. The transaction valued at 240,085 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

Gibbs David W bought 25,000 shares of UA for $234,732 on May 27. The Director now owns 25,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.39 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Maheshwari Aditya, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 2,899 shares for $15.64 each. As a result, the insider received 45,340 and left with 58,506 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Under’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UA has reached a high of $17.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.67.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UA traded on average about 3.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 229.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 192.45M. Insiders hold about 15.59% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.76M with a Short Ratio of 11.21M, compared to 9.8M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.