Equinor ASA (EQNR) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) was $31.04 for the day, up 0.75% from the previous closing price of $30.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2782681 shares were traded. EQNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.50.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EQNR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equinor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQNR has reached a high of $41.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.63.

Shares Statistics:

EQNR traded an average of 3.19M shares per day over the past three months and 4.56M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 3.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 909.93M. Insiders hold about 67.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EQNR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.33M with a Short Ratio of 10.55M, compared to 8.4M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.47, EQNR has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.58. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.97.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.68 and $6.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.84. EPS for the following year is $5.71, with 3 analysts recommending between $6.57 and $5.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQNR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $167.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $134.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $87.21B, up 54.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $128.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $163.66B and the low estimate is $93.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.