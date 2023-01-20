FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) closed the day trading at $19.13 up 0.16% from the previous closing price of $19.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 596639 shares were traded. FGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.68.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FGEN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $27 from $18 previously.

On September 22, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $16 to $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when Conterno Enrique A sold 1,538 shares for $19.95 per share. The transaction valued at 30,683 led to the insider holds 295,483 shares of the business.

Wettig Thane sold 734 shares of FGEN for $11,597 on Dec 23. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 89,163 shares after completing the transaction at $15.80 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Graham Juan, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,407 shares for $14.50 each. As a result, the insider received 20,402 and left with 53,703 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 68.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FGEN has reached a high of $21.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.17.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FGEN traded about 904.62K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FGEN traded about 1.43M shares per day. A total of 93.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.50M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FGEN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.8M with a Short Ratio of 6.71M, compared to 5.93M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.25% and a Short% of Float of 9.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.72 and a low estimate of -$1.01, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.84, with high estimates of -$0.66 and low estimates of -$1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.84 and -$3.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.09. EPS for the following year is -$2.05, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.66 and -$3.36.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $31.59M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.33M to a low estimate of $20.76M. As of the current estimate, FibroGen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $155.97M, an estimated decrease of -79.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.24M, an increase of 119.10% over than the figure of -$79.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $51.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.28M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $185.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $136.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $158.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $235.31M, down -32.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $216.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $302.94M and the low estimate is $154.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.