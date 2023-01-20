GNW (Genworth Financial Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) closed at $5.32 in the last session, up 0.76% from day before closing price of $5.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2565984 shares were traded. GNW stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.20.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GNW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 05, 2016, Compass Point reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $5.50 to $5.25.

Compass Point reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 08, 2016, while the target price for the stock was revised from $7.50 to $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when McInerney Thomas J sold 200,000 shares for $4.58 per share. The transaction valued at 915,400 led to the insider holds 3,639,625 shares of the business.

McInerney Thomas J sold 100,000 shares of GNW for $425,400 on Aug 08. The President and CEO; Director now owns 3,839,625 shares after completing the transaction at $4.25 per share. On May 24, another insider, McInerney Thomas J, who serves as the President and CEO; Director of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $3.95 each. As a result, the insider received 394,700 and left with 3,939,625 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Genworth’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNW has reached a high of $5.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.26.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GNW traded on average about 2.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.88M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 504.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 489.61M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GNW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.09M with a Short Ratio of 13.91M, compared to 14.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.00% and a Short% of Float of 4.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.19, with high estimates of $0.23 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.99. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.9 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GNW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.43B, up 2.30% from the average estimate.