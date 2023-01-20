How is Southwest Airlines Co.’s (NYSE: LUV) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) closed at $36.45 in the last session, up 0.41% from day before closing price of $36.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5481410 shares were traded. LUV stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.72.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LUV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when MONTFORD JOHN T sold 2,250 shares for $38.87 per share. The transaction valued at 87,458 led to the insider holds 21,046 shares of the business.

MONTFORD JOHN T sold 2,300 shares of LUV for $105,098 on May 27. The Director now owns 23,296 shares after completing the transaction at $45.70 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Southwest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LUV has reached a high of $50.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.57.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LUV traded on average about 6.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.32M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 593.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 591.67M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LUV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.97M with a Short Ratio of 9.11M, compared to 10.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 1.88%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LUV is 0.72, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for LUV, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 02, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 15, 2001 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.45 and $1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.04. EPS for the following year is $3.01, with 16 analysts recommending between $3.7 and $1.95.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.23B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.35B to a low estimate of $6.12B. As of the current estimate, Southwest Airlines Co.’s year-ago sales were $5.05B, an estimated increase of 23.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.81B, an increase of 24.40% over than the figure of $23.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.66B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LUV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.79B, up 51.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.44B and the low estimate is $25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.