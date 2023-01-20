I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in ChampionX Corporation (CHX).

The price of ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) closed at $31.15 in the last session, up 0.52% from day before closing price of $30.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1475584 shares were traded. CHX stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.50.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CHX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $28 from $38 previously.

On August 25, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when Marcos Antoine sold 146,955 shares for $30.00 per share. The transaction valued at 4,408,650 led to the insider holds 42,380 shares of the business.

Todd Stephen M. sold 3,097 shares of CHX for $94,765 on Nov 30. The Director now owns 30,888 shares after completing the transaction at $30.60 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Somasundaram Sivasankaran, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 4,872 shares for $32.48 each. As a result, the insider received 158,234 and left with 373,728 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ChampionX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHX has reached a high of $33.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.97.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CHX traded on average about 1.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.27M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 201.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 197.74M. Shares short for CHX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.01M with a Short Ratio of 6.40M, compared to 9.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.93% and a Short% of Float of 5.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.31 and $0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.2. EPS for the following year is $1.77, with 10 analysts recommending between $2.07 and $1.54.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $984.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.02B to a low estimate of $951M. As of the current estimate, ChampionX Corporation’s year-ago sales were $822.14M, an estimated increase of 19.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $972.53M, an increase of 12.30% less than the figure of $19.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $918.25M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.07B, up 22.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.2B and the low estimate is $3.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.