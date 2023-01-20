I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU).

After finishing at $1.29 in the prior trading day, Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) closed at $1.23, down -4.65%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1151780 shares were traded. SPRU stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1800.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SPRU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Hayes Christopher M. bought 77,523 shares for $0.83 per share. The transaction valued at 64,158 led to the insider holds 187,515 shares of the business.

Fong Christian S. bought 10,000 shares of SPRU for $9,000 on Dec 14. The President now owns 1,637,112 shares after completing the transaction at $0.90 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Fong Christian S., who serves as the President of the company, bought 20,250 shares for $0.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,018 and bolstered with 1,627,112 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPRU has reached a high of $2.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9663, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1663.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 650.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 403.72k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 142.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.80M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.20% stake in the company.