I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (XHR).

The price of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: XHR) closed at $13.94 in the last session, up 1.31% from day before closing price of $13.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 670705 shares were traded. XHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.60.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XHR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 05, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $13.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $17.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when BLOOM BARRY A N sold 25,000 shares for $19.09 per share. The transaction valued at 477,202 led to the insider holds 217,741 shares of the business.

BLOOM BARRY A N sold 25,000 shares of XHR for $477,128 on May 17. The insider now owns 242,741 shares after completing the transaction at $19.09 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, BLOOM BARRY A N, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $19.10 each. As a result, the insider received 477,538 and left with 267,741 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XHR has reached a high of $20.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.04.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XHR traded on average about 630.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 531.94k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 114.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.03M. Insiders hold about 0.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.80% stake in the company. Shares short for XHR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.46M, compared to 2.36M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.24% and a Short% of Float of 3.55%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for XHR is 0.40, which was 0.28 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.46%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.35 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.42 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $977.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $999.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $616.19M, up 62.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.12B and the low estimate is $985.29M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.