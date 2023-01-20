In spite of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s stock clocked out at $73.75, up 2.23% from its previous closing price of $72.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9375596 shares were traded. BMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.16.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BMY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on January 17, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $95.

On November 18, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $78.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Powell Ann sold 16,250 shares for $80.45 per share. The transaction valued at 1,307,312 led to the insider holds 34,226 shares of the business.

VESSEY RUPERT sold 45,910 shares of BMY for $3,621,381 on Nov 07. The EVP, Research & Early Dev. now owns 57,079 shares after completing the transaction at $78.88 per share. On Sep 20, another insider, Caforio Giovanni, who serves as the Board Chair and CEO of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $69.71 each. As a result, the insider received 1,742,750 and left with 476,104 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bristol-Myers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BMY has reached a high of $81.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 75.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.54.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BMY traded 9.06M shares on average per day over the past three months and 8.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.13B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.12B. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BMY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 23.08M with a Short Ratio of 18.25M, compared to 23.09M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.88, BMY has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.96. The current Payout Ratio is 68.30% for BMY, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 06, 2001 when the company split stock in a 1000000:951777 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.82 and a low estimate of $1.58, while EPS last year was $1.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.02, with high estimates of $2.11 and low estimates of $1.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.93 and $7.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.6. EPS for the following year is $7.95, with 20 analysts recommending between $9.23 and $7.28.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $11.19B. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.47B to a low estimate of $10.93B. As of the current estimate, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s year-ago sales were $11.98B, an estimated decrease of -6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.66B, an increase of 2.70% over than the figure of -$6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.97B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.4B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $45.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.38B, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $50.1B and the low estimate is $46.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.