In spite of Franchise Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FRG) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) closed at $28.73 down -1.81% from its previous closing price of $29.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 538781 shares were traded. FRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.15.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Franchise Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 22, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On January 25, 2021, Barrington Research reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $33 to $40.

On December 15, 2020, CJS Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Market Outperform rating and target price of $40.CJS Securities initiated its Market Outperform rating on December 15, 2020, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Laurence Andrew M bought 109 shares for $31.64 per share. The transaction valued at 3,449 led to the insider holds 431,258 shares of the business.

KAHN BRIAN RANDALL bought 100,000 shares of FRG for $3,750,000 on May 09. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 8,864,610 shares after completing the transaction at $37.50 per share. On Mar 11, another insider, Cozza Patrick A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $42.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 85,000 and bolstered with 34,814 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Franchise’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRG has reached a high of $51.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.29.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FRG has traded an average of 631.57K shares per day and 751.45k over the past ten days. A total of 39.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.74M. Insiders hold about 25.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FRG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.45M with a Short Ratio of 5.14M, compared to 3.2M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.03% and a Short% of Float of 19.88%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FRG is 2.50, from 1.50 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.63%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.04 and $3.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.01. EPS for the following year is $4.65, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.07 and $4.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.02B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $970.25M. As of the current estimate, Franchise Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $828.83M, an estimated increase of 23.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.05B, an increase of 11.80% less than the figure of $23.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $965.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.26B, up 32.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.59B and the low estimate is $4.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.