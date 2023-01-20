In spite of Universal Health Services Inc.’s (NYSE:UHS) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, Universal Health Services Inc.’s stock clocked out at $146.29, up 0.44% from its previous closing price of $145.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 600188 shares were traded. UHS stock price reached its highest trading level at $147.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $143.70.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UHS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 138.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on January 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $154 from $113 previously.

On December 16, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $120 to $145.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Market Perform to Underperform on July 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $133 to $90.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 11 when Gibbs Lawrence S. sold 1,307 shares for $153.00 per share. The transaction valued at 199,971 led to the insider holds 1,869 shares of the business.

Gibbs Lawrence S. sold 985 shares of UHS for $141,682 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 3,176 shares after completing the transaction at $143.84 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, McDonnell Eileen C., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 296 shares for $141.17 each. As a result, the insider received 41,786 and left with 3,577 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Universal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UHS has reached a high of $158.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 134.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 117.16.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UHS traded 782.83K shares on average per day over the past three months and 584.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 72.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.81M. Shares short for UHS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.42M with a Short Ratio of 2.29M, compared to 3.04M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.68% and a Short% of Float of 7.06%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, UHS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.43. The current Payout Ratio is 6.10% for UHS, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 15, 2009 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.61 and a low estimate of $2.45, while EPS last year was $2.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.56, with high estimates of $3.07 and low estimates of $2.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.25 and $9.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.9. EPS for the following year is $11.1, with 15 analysts recommending between $12 and $9.87.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $3.4B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.49B to a low estimate of $3.34B. As of the current estimate, Universal Health Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.28B, an estimated increase of 3.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.44B, an increase of 6.90% over than the figure of $3.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.51B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.33B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UHS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.64B, up 5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.16B and the low estimate is $13.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.