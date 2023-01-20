In the case of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), what’s next?

The closing price of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) was $38.14 for the day, down -0.37% from the previous closing price of $38.28. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16010000 shares were traded. CMCSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.77.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CMCSA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.78 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 05, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $30 to $38.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $42 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when BACON KENNETH J sold 2,000 shares for $35.88 per share. The transaction valued at 71,770 led to the insider holds 36,829 shares of the business.

Murdock Daniel C. sold 8,929 shares of CMCSA for $397,340 on May 27. The EVP & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 1,817 shares after completing the transaction at $44.50 per share. On Mar 11, another insider, WATSON DAVID N, who serves as the CEO – Comcast Cable of the company, sold 65,410 shares for $45.69 each. As a result, the insider received 2,988,452 and left with 597,425 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Comcast’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMCSA has reached a high of $51.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.70.

Shares Statistics:

CMCSA traded an average of 24.41M shares per day over the past three months and 18.48M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.38B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.28B. Insiders hold about 0.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CMCSA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 79.5M with a Short Ratio of 65.63M, compared to 76.57M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 1.82%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.94, CMCSA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.99. The current Payout Ratio is 90.70% for CMCSA, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 20, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.08 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.92, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.97 and $3.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.6. EPS for the following year is $3.84, with 31 analysts recommending between $4.83 and $3.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 23 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $33.83B to a low estimate of $29.99B. As of the current estimate, Comcast Corporation’s year-ago sales were $30.34B, an estimated increase of 1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $30.39B, a decrease of -0.40% less than the figure of $1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $32.74B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.82B.

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMCSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $127.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $120B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $121.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $116.39B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $121.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $133.69B and the low estimate is $117.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.