In the case of Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), what’s next?

Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) closed the day trading at $10.52 up 5.31% from the previous closing price of $9.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 984680 shares were traded. EOLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.85.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EOLS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On May 12, 2022, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $8 to $10.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 20, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 06 when Medytox Inc. sold 38,304 shares for $8.99 per share. The transaction valued at 344,418 led to the insider holds 7,259,500 shares of the business.

Medytox Inc. sold 6,848 shares of EOLS for $61,290 on Oct 05. The 10% Owner now owns 7,297,804 shares after completing the transaction at $8.95 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, Medytox Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 24,000 shares for $10.34 each. As a result, the insider received 248,105 and left with 7,304,652 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EOLS has reached a high of $14.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.95.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EOLS traded about 391.81K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EOLS traded about 389.76k shares per day. A total of 56.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.62M. Insiders hold about 13.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EOLS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.69M with a Short Ratio of 2.58M, compared to 1.95M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.80% and a Short% of Float of 6.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.87 and -$1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.98. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.26 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EOLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $153.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $148.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $150.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $99.67M, up 51.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $203.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $224.46M and the low estimate is $190.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.