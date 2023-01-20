In the case of Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), what’s next?

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) closed the day trading at $127.50 down -4.45% from the previous closing price of $133.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 678843 shares were traded. PI stock price reached its highest trading level at $133.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $124.96.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 133.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 133.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on December 15, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

On October 26, 2021, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $69.

On November 30, 2020, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $46.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on November 30, 2020, with a $46 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 when DIORIO CHRIS PH.D. sold 1,226 shares for $120.56 per share. The transaction valued at 147,803 led to the insider holds 287,784 shares of the business.

MECKLAI HUSSEIN sold 515 shares of PI for $62,081 on Jan 13. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 22,112 shares after completing the transaction at $120.55 per share. On Jan 13, another insider, DOSSETT JEFFREY, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 563 shares for $120.56 each. As a result, the insider received 67,874 and left with 46,174 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1593.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PI has reached a high of $137.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 114.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.87.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PI traded about 469.99K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PI traded about 441.67k shares per day. A total of 25.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.85M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.32% stake in the company. Shares short for PI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.23M with a Short Ratio of 2.27M, compared to 2.05M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.70% and a Short% of Float of 10.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.89 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.44 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $72.56M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $72.97M to a low estimate of $72.2M. As of the current estimate, Impinj Inc.’s year-ago sales were $52.57M, an estimated increase of 38.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $75.5M, an increase of 42.10% over than the figure of $38.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $77.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $254.18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $253.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $253.78M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $190.28M, up 33.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $318.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $327.22M and the low estimate is $311.96M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.