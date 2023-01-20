In What Direction Will Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s (NYSE:HGV) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) was $44.27 for the day, up 1.03% from the previous closing price of $43.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 543069 shares were traded. HGV stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.51.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of HGV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.90 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.86. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on June 29, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 18, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $46 to $62.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Johnson David William bought 5,150 shares for $48.49 per share. The transaction valued at 249,724 led to the insider holds 62,527 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hilton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HGV has reached a high of $54.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.34.

Shares Statistics:

HGV traded an average of 804.45K shares per day over the past three months and 692.82k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 120.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HGV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.47M with a Short Ratio of 3.11M, compared to 2.67M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.95% and a Short% of Float of 4.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was $0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.8 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.73 and $2.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.66. EPS for the following year is $3.76, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.22 and $3.23.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $975.31M to a low estimate of $886M. As of the current estimate, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s year-ago sales were $928M, an estimated increase of 0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $949.18M, an increase of 13.30% over than the figure of $0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $963.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $941M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HGV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.33B, up 56.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.17B and the low estimate is $3.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.