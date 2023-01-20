Investing in Aterian Inc. (ATER) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) closed at $1.32 up 6.45% from its previous closing price of $1.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3481852 shares were traded. ATER stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1000.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Aterian Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Chaouat-Fix Mihal sold 3,220 shares for $1.00 per share. The transaction valued at 3,220 led to the insider holds 420,324 shares of the business.

Zahut Roi Zion sold 4,175 shares of ATER for $4,175 on Dec 15. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 469,225 shares after completing the transaction at $1.00 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, Rodriguez Arturo, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,205 shares for $2.37 each. As a result, the insider received 9,966 and left with 439,563 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATER has reached a high of $7.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9964, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2977.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ATER has traded an average of 1.63M shares per day and 4.16M over the past ten days. A total of 80.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.22M. Insiders hold about 3.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ATER as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.68M with a Short Ratio of 6.55M, compared to 6.2M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.58% and a Short% of Float of 10.03%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$3.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.09 and -$1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.68, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $212.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $201.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $205.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $247.77M, down -16.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $211.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $231.2M and the low estimate is $190.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.