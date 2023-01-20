Investing in DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) closed at $53.99 down -6.10% from its previous closing price of $57.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5121461 shares were traded. DOCU stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.87.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of DocuSign Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 05, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $70 from $50 previously.

On December 09, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $54 to $50.

On November 30, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $50.Jefferies initiated its Hold rating on November 30, 2022, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when Springer Daniel D. sold 147,009 shares for $58.12 per share. The transaction valued at 8,543,575 led to the insider holds 1,377,326 shares of the business.

Springer Daniel D. sold 147,009 shares of DOCU for $8,597,128 on Jan 17. The Director now owns 1,524,335 shares after completing the transaction at $58.48 per share. On Apr 05, another insider, OLRICH SCOTT V., who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 255 shares for $110.31 each. As a result, the insider received 28,129 and left with 40,060 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 23.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCU has reached a high of $132.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.64.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DOCU has traded an average of 5.72M shares per day and 4.46M over the past ten days. A total of 201.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 197.79M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.14M with a Short Ratio of 13.17M, compared to 19.52M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.04% and a Short% of Float of 9.16%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.86 and $1.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.65. EPS for the following year is $1.88, with 20 analysts recommending between $2.45 and $1.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.11B, up 17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.83B and the low estimate is $2.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.