Investing in Radian Group Inc. (RDN) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Radian Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $20.92, up 1.45% from its previous closing price of $20.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1244826 shares were traded. RDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.27.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RDN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 59.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $21 from $24 previously.

On December 15, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $24.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when McMahon Brien sold 32,831 shares for $19.50 per share. The transaction valued at 640,172 led to the insider holds 95,308 shares of the business.

Hoffman Edward J sold 10,000 shares of RDN for $207,500 on Sep 02. The Sr. EVP, General Counsel now owns 118,534 shares after completing the transaction at $20.75 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Hoffman Edward J, who serves as the Sr. EVP, General Counsel of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $21.33 each. As a result, the insider received 213,300 and left with 128,534 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Radian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RDN has reached a high of $24.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.53.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RDN traded 1.25M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 162.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.65M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RDN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.16M with a Short Ratio of 5.28M, compared to 4.62M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.19% and a Short% of Float of 3.21%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.50, RDN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.95%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.28. The current Payout Ratio is 16.50% for RDN, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 20, 2001 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.25 and $3.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.1. EPS for the following year is $3.21, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.62 and $2.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RDN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04B, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.04B and the low estimate is $1.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.