Is Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

On the day, 1145538 shares were traded. ABR stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.95.

We take a closer look at ABR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.60.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on April 25, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on July 28, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $9.50.

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 when Green William C bought 9,255 shares for $15.36 per share. The transaction valued at 142,157 led to the insider holds 134,705 shares of the business.

LAZAR MELVIN F bought 2,500 shares of ABR for $40,975 on May 12. The Director now owns 227,500 shares after completing the transaction at $16.39 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Green William C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $17.47 each. As a result, the insider paid 43,675 and bolstered with 125,450 shares of the company.

As of this moment, Arbor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10.

Over the past 52 weeks, ABR has reached a high of $18.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.72.

According to the various share statistics, ABR traded on average about 1.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.33M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 170.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.69M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ABR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.66M with a Short Ratio of 6.70M, compared to 8.78M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.08% and a Short% of Float of 5.27%.

The forward annual dividend rate for ABR is 1.60, which was 1.26 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.04. The current Payout Ratio is 77.70% for ABR, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 29, 2012 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.34, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.66 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.59. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.83 and $1.39.

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $89.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $95.3M to a low estimate of $81M. As of the current estimate, Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $64.7M, an estimated increase of 38.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.36M, an increase of 23.50% less than the figure of $38.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $96.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $92.9M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $368.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $351.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $362.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $254.08M, up 42.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $389.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $415.12M and the low estimate is $375.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.