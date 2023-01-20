Is Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $1.01 in the prior trading day, Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) closed at $0.62, down -38.81%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3920 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4251678 shares were traded. JUPW stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5499.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JUPW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when FANI SKENDER bought 64,060 shares for $0.90 per share. The transaction valued at 57,654 led to the insider holds 122,000 shares of the business.

FANI SKENDER bought 64,060 shares of JUPW for $57,654 on Oct 25. The Director now owns 122,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.90 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, FANI SKENDER, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 101 shares for $0.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 84 and bolstered with 57,940 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JUPW has reached a high of $1.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0174, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8744.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 322.91K shares per day over the past 3-months and 208.63k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 21.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.44M. Insiders hold about 23.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.40% stake in the company. Shares short for JUPW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 427.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 95.37k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.94% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.