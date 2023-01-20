Is Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) closed at $99.87 in the last session, up 0.21% from day before closing price of $99.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 686444 shares were traded. RY stock price reached its highest trading level at $100.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $99.07.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.69. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Royal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RY has reached a high of $119.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 97.47.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RY traded on average about 881.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 800.22k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.39B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.39B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 18.68M with a Short Ratio of 20.08M, compared to 13.03M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RY is 3.94, which was 4.32 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.81. The current Payout Ratio is 59.90% for RY, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 06, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.19 and a low estimate of $2, while EPS last year was $2.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.21, with high estimates of $2.4 and low estimates of $2.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.4 and $8.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.27. EPS for the following year is $8.82, with 12 analysts recommending between $9.23 and $8.36.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $9.33B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.81B to a low estimate of $8.8B. As of the current estimate, Royal Bank of Canada’s year-ago sales were $9.7B, an estimated decrease of -3.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.94B, down -8.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $38.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.53B and the low estimate is $36.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.