Is this a Prime Time To acquire Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) stock

After finishing at $3.14 in the prior trading day, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) closed at $3.05, down -2.87%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 692397 shares were traded. BDTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1740 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3275.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BDTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.10 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 30, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $10.Stifel initiated its Hold rating on September 30, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 22 when Ni Fang bought 36,363 shares for $1.28 per share. The transaction valued at 46,596 led to the insider holds 125,389 shares of the business.

Ni Fang bought 20,000 shares of BDTX for $25,770 on Dec 21. The insider now owns 89,026 shares after completing the transaction at $1.29 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, BIOTECH GROWTH N V, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 99,801 shares for $2.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 224,912 and bolstered with 5,377,839 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BDTX has reached a high of $4.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9686, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4014.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 207.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 209.04k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 36.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.99M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BDTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.23M with a Short Ratio of 2.08M, compared to 2.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.13% and a Short% of Float of 9.84%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.61 and a low estimate of -$0.67, while EPS last year was -$0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.65, with high estimates of -$0.62 and low estimates of -$0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.59 and -$2.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.63. EPS for the following year is -$1.97, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.66 and -$2.5.