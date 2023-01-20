Is this a Prime Time To acquire Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) stock

The price of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) closed at $41.87 in the last session, up 1.21% from day before closing price of $41.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1614593 shares were traded. MUR stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MUR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 12, 2022, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $46.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Neutral to Overweight on December 05, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $56.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when MIRELES THOMAS J sold 15,000 shares for $49.06 per share. The transaction valued at 735,840 led to the insider holds 39,894 shares of the business.

Hambly Eric M sold 37,000 shares of MUR for $1,864,067 on Nov 14. The Executive Vice President now owns 76,268 shares after completing the transaction at $50.38 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Utsch Louis W, who serves as the Vice President of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $50.42 each. As a result, the insider received 126,050 and left with 9,504 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Murphy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MUR has reached a high of $51.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.49.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MUR traded on average about 1.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.51M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 155.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.50M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MUR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.97M with a Short Ratio of 6.41M, compared to 6.51M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.49% and a Short% of Float of 6.56%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MUR is 1.00, which was 0.62 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.93. The current Payout Ratio is 11.60% for MUR, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 09, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 02, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1158:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.88 and a low estimate of $1.14, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.68, with high estimates of $2.35 and low estimates of $1.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.26 and $5.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.17. EPS for the following year is $7.71, with 14 analysts recommending between $12.35 and $4.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MUR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.3B, up 62.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.16B and the low estimate is $3.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.