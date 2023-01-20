Is this a Prime Time To acquire SVB Financial Group (SIVB) stock

After finishing at $251.98 in the prior trading day, SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) closed at $250.04, down -0.77%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1569964 shares were traded. SIVB stock price reached its highest trading level at $254.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $242.52.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SIVB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on December 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $186 from $253 previously.

On October 21, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $400 to $265.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Matthews Beverly Kay bought 1,000 shares for $232.06 per share. The transaction valued at 232,061 led to the insider holds 2,374 shares of the business.

DRAPER MICHELLE sold 2,414 shares of SIVB for $520,483 on Dec 28. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 2,997 shares after completing the transaction at $215.61 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Beck Daniel J, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 580 shares for $231.69 each. As a result, the insider received 134,380 and left with 4,751 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SVB’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.28, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIVB has reached a high of $677.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $198.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 227.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 365.18.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 981.24k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 59.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.84M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SIVB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.57M with a Short Ratio of 3.95M, compared to 2.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.35% and a Short% of Float of 4.89%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 20 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.82 and a low estimate of $4.45, while EPS last year was $6.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.1, with high estimates of $6.43 and low estimates of $4.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $27.85 and $25.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $26.25. EPS for the following year is $22.48, with 21 analysts recommending between $34.1 and $18.45.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $1.51B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.56B to a low estimate of $1.42B. As of the current estimate, SVB Financial Group’s year-ago sales were $1.5B, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.49B, a decrease of -35.40% less than the figure of $0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.55B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.41B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIVB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.92B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.05B and the low estimate is $5.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.