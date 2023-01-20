It’s a good day to be an Moelis & Company (MC) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Moelis & Company’s stock clocked out at $44.88, down -0.62% from its previous closing price of $45.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 523116 shares were traded. MC stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.83.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on January 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $37 from $40 previously.

On November 03, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $40 to $37.

UBS Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on September 23, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $43 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when MOELIS KENNETH sold 10,253 shares for $45.55 per share. The transaction valued at 467,024 led to the insider holds 193,423 shares of the business.

MOELIS KENNETH sold 100,000 shares of MC for $4,674,000 on Nov 15. The Chairman, CEO now owns 203,676 shares after completing the transaction at $46.74 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, MOELIS KENNETH, who serves as the Chairman, CEO of the company, sold 82,921 shares for $46.01 each. As a result, the insider received 3,815,341 and left with 49,827 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Moelis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MC has reached a high of $58.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.08.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MC traded 559.79K shares on average per day over the past three months and 596.7k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 63.15M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.99M with a Short Ratio of 2.90M, compared to 2.69M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.67% and a Short% of Float of 4.74%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.74, MC has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.40. The current Payout Ratio is 51.20% for MC, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 19, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $1.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.67 and $2.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.44. EPS for the following year is $2.63, with 8 analysts recommending between $3 and $2.1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $220.74M. It ranges from a high estimate of $261.19M to a low estimate of $200M. As of the current estimate, Moelis & Company’s year-ago sales were $515.95M, an estimated decrease of -57.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $305.86M, a decrease of -28.00% over than the figure of -$57.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $365.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $277M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $945.52M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.54B, down -32.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.16B and the low estimate is $985M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.