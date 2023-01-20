It’s a good day to be an Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) shareholder

In the latest session, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) closed at $3.58 up 52.99% from its previous closing price of $2.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3578322 shares were traded. SLRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0597.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on April 27, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.80.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Burleson Tess bought 27,700 shares for $0.18 per share. The transaction valued at 4,986 led to the insider holds 32,050 shares of the business.

Lieber Jonathan I bought 37,500 shares of SLRX for $7,016 on Jun 07. The Director now owns 37,500 shares after completing the transaction at $0.19 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, McVicar William K., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 26,553 shares for $0.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,000 and bolstered with 26,553 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLRX has reached a high of $13.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8264, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4329.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SLRX has traded an average of 60.15K shares per day and 100.24k over the past ten days. A total of 2.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.17M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SLRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.73k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 16.2k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 0.71%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$2.25 and a low estimate of -$2.85, while EPS last year was -$2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.9, with high estimates of -$1.8 and low estimates of -$2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$9.75 and -$9.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.75. EPS for the following year is -$9.6, with 1 analysts recommending between -$9.6 and -$9.6.