It’s an appealing income play to consider CubeSmart (CUBE)

The price of CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) closed at $42.27 in the last session, up 0.98% from day before closing price of $41.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1895586 shares were traded. CUBE stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CUBE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1857.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on January 18, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

On January 03, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $47 to $41.

On October 17, 2022, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.UBS initiated its Buy rating on October 17, 2022, with a $45 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CubeSmart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUBE has reached a high of $54.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CUBE traded on average about 2.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.95M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 225.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.16M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CUBE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.29M with a Short Ratio of 12.26M, compared to 3.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.27%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CUBE is 1.96, which was 1.34 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.74.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.03 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1. EPS for the following year is $1.25, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.34 and $1.16.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $257.45M. It ranges from a high estimate of $259.6M to a low estimate of $255.68M. As of the current estimate, CubeSmart’s year-ago sales were $221.91M, an estimated increase of 16.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $258.03M, an increase of 7.50% less than the figure of $16.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $260.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $256.01M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $998.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $822.56M, up 21.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.