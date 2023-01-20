It’s an appealing income play to consider M&T Bank Corporation (MTB)

The price of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) closed at $153.81 in the last session, up 5.49% from day before closing price of $145.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3521884 shares were traded. MTB stock price reached its highest trading level at $155.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $139.03.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MTB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 03, 2023, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $170.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $225 to $194.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 09 when Warman D Scott N sold 2,000 shares for $188.55 per share. The transaction valued at 377,100 led to the insider holds 8,349 shares of the business.

GEISEL GARY N sold 500 shares of MTB for $94,601 on Aug 19. The Director now owns 2,490 shares after completing the transaction at $189.20 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, GEISEL GARY N, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 533 shares for $189.34 each. As a result, the insider received 100,918 and left with 17,740 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, M&T’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTB has reached a high of $193.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $138.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 155.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 168.61.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MTB traded on average about 1.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.44M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 174.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 171.75M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MTB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.67M with a Short Ratio of 3.91M, compared to 3.87M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.55% and a Short% of Float of 1.69%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MTB is 4.80, which was 4.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.71. The current Payout Ratio is 54.70% for MTB, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 05, 2000 when the company split stock in a 10:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.66 and a low estimate of $4.01, while EPS last year was $3.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.85, with high estimates of $7.49 and low estimates of $4.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.83 and $10.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.16. EPS for the following year is $19.32, with 19 analysts recommending between $21.8 and $16.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.46B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.47B to a low estimate of $2.44B. As of the current estimate, M&T Bank Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.51B, an estimated increase of 62.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.45B, an increase of 66.00% over than the figure of $62.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.5B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.36B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.99B, up 35.80% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.09B and the low estimate is $9.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.