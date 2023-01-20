It’s an appealing income play to consider Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN)

The price of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) closed at $715.57 in the last session, down -1.24% from day before closing price of $724.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 581856 shares were traded. REGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $730.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $715.44.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at REGN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 17, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $760.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on September 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $625 to $851.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 when BROWN MICHAEL S sold 3,070 shares for $747.14 per share. The transaction valued at 2,293,720 led to the insider holds 1,247 shares of the business.

McCourt Marion sold 1,100 shares of REGN for $794,046 on Jan 03. The EVP Commercial now owns 22,079 shares after completing the transaction at $721.86 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, RYAN ARTHUR F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 100 shares for $726.29 each. As a result, the insider received 72,629 and left with 19,182 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Regeneron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REGN has reached a high of $779.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $538.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 734.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 674.87.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, REGN traded on average about 656.53K shares per day over the past 3-months and 689.3k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 106.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.32M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for REGN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.11M with a Short Ratio of 1.50M, compared to 2.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.93% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 21 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $9.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $11.66 and a low estimate of $2.83, while EPS last year was $14.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $10.32, with high estimates of $12.07 and low estimates of $6.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $44.93 and $37.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $41.21. EPS for the following year is $43.44, with 24 analysts recommending between $51.06 and $37.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 19 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.88B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.15B to a low estimate of $1.97B. As of the current estimate, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.82B, an estimated increase of 2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.15B, a decrease of -36.40% less than the figure of $2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.44B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.87B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.19B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.37B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.07B, down -25.90% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.66B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.41B and the low estimate is $11.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.