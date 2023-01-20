It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) stock

The closing price of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) was $49.41 for the day, up 2.87% from the previous closing price of $48.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3089836 shares were traded. OVV stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.42.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OVV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 682.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 09, 2022, Siebert Williams Shank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $75.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on October 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $57.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Zemljak Renee Ellen sold 610 shares for $55.12 per share. The transaction valued at 33,623 led to the insider holds 71,814 shares of the business.

Mayson Howard John sold 2,600 shares of OVV for $146,146 on Nov 14. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $56.21 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, RICKS THOMAS G, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 19,231 shares for $59.50 each. As a result, the insider received 1,144,244 and left with 116,269 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ovintiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OVV has reached a high of $63.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.38.

Shares Statistics:

OVV traded an average of 3.54M shares per day over the past three months and 3.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 252.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 244.68M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OVV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.79M with a Short Ratio of 8.80M, compared to 6.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.67% and a Short% of Float of 3.01%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.42, OVV has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.91%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.82. The current Payout Ratio is 5.90% for OVV, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 26, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.59 and a low estimate of $1.6, while EPS last year was $1.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.21, with high estimates of $2.73 and low estimates of $1.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.61 and $7.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.63. EPS for the following year is $15.49, with 17 analysts recommending between $21 and $10.18.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.94B to a low estimate of $1.76B. As of the current estimate, Ovintiv Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.93B, an estimated increase of 37.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.68B, a decrease of -19.70% less than the figure of $37.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.72B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OVV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.66B, up 28.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.91B and the low estimate is $9.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.