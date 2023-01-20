Magna International Inc. (MGA) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) was $63.12 for the day, down -1.16% from the previous closing price of $63.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 565161 shares were traded. MGA stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.35.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MGA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 91.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $72 from $102 previously.

On December 14, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $62.

Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 23, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $62.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Magna’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGA has reached a high of $89.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.60.

Shares Statistics:

MGA traded an average of 1.11M shares per day over the past three months and 965.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 287.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 285.60M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MGA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.64M with a Short Ratio of 4.18M, compared to 4.61M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.63, MGA has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.57. The current Payout Ratio is 54.90% for MGA, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 25, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.81 and a low estimate of $0.93, while EPS last year was $1.95. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.1, with high estimates of $2.85 and low estimates of $1.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.16 and $5.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.84. EPS for the following year is $8.83, with 15 analysts recommending between $9.85 and $8.14.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.15B to a low estimate of $8.11B. As of the current estimate, Magna International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.08B, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.49B, a decrease of -0.80% less than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.01B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $38.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $32.65B, up 19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45.85B and the low estimate is $41.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.