Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ: OLK) closed the day trading at $19.76 down -17.84% from the previous closing price of $24.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1322516 shares were traded. OLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.66.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OLK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

On December 14, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.

On April 19, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $50.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on April 19, 2021, with a $50 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLK has reached a high of $26.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.48.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OLK traded about 134.52K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OLK traded about 123.79k shares per day. A total of 119.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.68M. Insiders hold about 69.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.00% stake in the company. Shares short for OLK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.35M with a Short Ratio of 3.93M, compared to 4.36M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $143.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $139.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $141.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $94.97M, up 49.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $203.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $205.36M and the low estimate is $200.31M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.