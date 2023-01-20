RES (RPC Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) closed at $8.62 down -2.49% from its previous closing price of $8.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1703783 shares were traded. RES stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.44.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of RPC Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on November 10, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Kreisler Amy Rollins sold 53,751 shares for $10.45 per share. The transaction valued at 561,757 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Rollins Pam R sold 53,751 shares of RES for $561,757 on Nov 11. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $10.45 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Rollins Timothy Curtis, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 53,751 shares for $10.45 each. As a result, the insider received 561,757 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, RPC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RES has reached a high of $12.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.62.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RES has traded an average of 1.26M shares per day and 1.17M over the past ten days. A total of 213.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.78M. Insiders hold about 41.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RES as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.38M with a Short Ratio of 6.71M, compared to 6.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.41% and a Short% of Float of 10.89%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for RES is 0.08, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for RES, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 11, 2012 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.91 and $0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.68. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.14 and $0.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $406.22M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $455M to a low estimate of $346.4M. As of the current estimate, RPC Inc.’s year-ago sales were $268.25M, an estimated increase of 51.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $440.35M, an increase of 54.70% over than the figure of $51.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $462.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $418.4M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $864.93M, up 69.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.88B and the low estimate is $1.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.