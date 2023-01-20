SNY (Sanofi): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) closed at $49.44 in the last session, up 0.57% from day before closing price of $49.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2216923 shares were traded. SNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.92.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SNY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sanofi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SNY has reached a high of $57.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SNY traded on average about 2.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.83M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 2.50B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.26B. Insiders hold about 16.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SNY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.95M with a Short Ratio of 2.77M, compared to 3.91M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SNY is 1.75, which was 3.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.85. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SNY, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 29, 2013 when the company split stock in a 5:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $1.34, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.87, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.35 and $4.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.3. EPS for the following year is $4.41, with 3 analysts recommending between $4.7 and $4.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $11.5B. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.62B to a low estimate of $11.35B. As of the current estimate, Sanofi’s year-ago sales were $11.85B, an estimated decrease of -2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.78B, a decrease of -5.60% less than the figure of -$2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.64B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.63B, down -6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.55B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $44.94B and the low estimate is $42.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.