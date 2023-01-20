The name EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, EnLink Midstream LLC’s stock clocked out at $12.98, up 1.33% from its previous closing price of $12.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5087418 shares were traded. ENLC stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.83.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ENLC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On September 27, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.50.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on January 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Vann Kyle D sold 13,500 shares for $12.16 per share. The transaction valued at 164,160 led to the insider holds 171,631 shares of the business.

Lamb Benjamin D sold 45,000 shares of ENLC for $426,150 on Aug 10. The EVP and COO now owns 741,173 shares after completing the transaction at $9.47 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, Lamb Benjamin D, who serves as the EVP and COO of the company, sold 148,917 shares for $9.36 each. As a result, the insider received 1,393,863 and left with 786,173 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, EnLink’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENLC has reached a high of $13.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.54.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ENLC traded 2.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 477.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 244.71M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ENLC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.85M with a Short Ratio of 15.42M, compared to 12.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.89% and a Short% of Float of 5.51%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.38, ENLC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.45. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.60. The current Payout Ratio is 81.10% for ENLC, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 26, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 17, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.61 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.49. EPS for the following year is $0.59, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.85 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $2.09B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.4B to a low estimate of $1.79B. As of the current estimate, EnLink Midstream LLC’s year-ago sales were $1.79B, an estimated increase of 17.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.88B, an increase of 28.20% over than the figure of $17.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.9B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENLC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.69B, up 46.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.77B and the low estimate is $7.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.