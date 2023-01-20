The name Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) closed at $3.30 up 1.85% from its previous closing price of $3.24. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 668029 shares were traded. MNMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 16, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.

On August 26, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $3.50.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on August 26, 2022, with a $3.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Barrow Robert sold 3,861 shares for $2.69 per share. The transaction valued at 10,386 led to the insider holds 247,232 shares of the business.

Karlin Dan sold 1,211 shares of MNMD for $3,258 on Dec 21. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 264,082 shares after completing the transaction at $2.69 per share. On Oct 27, another insider, Karlin Dan, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 644 shares for $3.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,932 and left with 265,293 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNMD has reached a high of $22.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7027, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.0287.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MNMD has traded an average of 608.94K shares per day and 708.18k over the past ten days. A total of 37.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.93M. Insiders hold about 12.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.44% stake in the company. Shares short for MNMD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1M with a Short Ratio of 2.28M, compared to 963.78k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.84%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.55 and a low estimate of -$0.63, while EPS last year was -$0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.59, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.3 and -$2.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2. EPS for the following year is -$2.42, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.06 and -$3.