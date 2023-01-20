There are many powerful catalysts in the market: VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) can be one of them

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) closed the day trading at $4.92 up 2.93% from the previous closing price of $4.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 827893 shares were traded. EGY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.9300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EGY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 24, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on March 24, 2021, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Maxwell George W.M. bought 5,000 shares for $4.33 per share. The transaction valued at 21,650 led to the insider holds 133,840 shares of the business.

Bain Ronald Y bought 4,250 shares of EGY for $23,588 on Nov 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 24,808 shares after completing the transaction at $5.55 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Pruckl Thor, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 37,337 shares for $5.34 each. As a result, the insider received 199,380 and left with 96,238 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, VAALCO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EGY has reached a high of $8.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7914, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.6785.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EGY traded about 2.00M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EGY traded about 1.15M shares per day. A total of 108.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.99M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EGY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.12M with a Short Ratio of 6.36M, compared to 5.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.77% and a Short% of Float of 3.81%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EGY, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 11, 2003 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.06 and $1.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.91. EPS for the following year is $1.91, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.44 and $1.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EGY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $323.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $323.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $323.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $171.05M, up 89.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $442.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $442.42M and the low estimate is $442.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.