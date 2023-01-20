There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Vale S.A. (VALE) can be one of them

The closing price of Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) was $18.07 for the day, up 0.11% from the previous closing price of $18.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 20039713 shares were traded. VALE stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.92.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of VALE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on September 12, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $16.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Vale’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VALE has reached a high of $20.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.20.

Shares Statistics:

VALE traded an average of 35.35M shares per day over the past three months and 22.98M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.55B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.31B. Insiders hold about 38.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VALE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 54.56M with a Short Ratio of 52.67M, compared to 26.79M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 6.67, VALE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.47. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 36.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.42%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for VALE, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 08, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 12, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.75 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.27 and $0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.29. EPS for the following year is $2.5, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.75 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.38B to a low estimate of $11B. As of the current estimate, Vale S.A.’s year-ago sales were $12.5B, an estimated decrease of -5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.04B, a decrease of -22.00% less than the figure of -$5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.86B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VALE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.5B, down -21.20% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.06B and the low estimate is $7.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.