There is a good chance Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) closed at $13.66 in the last session, down -2.08% from day before closing price of $13.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 766840 shares were traded. HTGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.65.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HTGC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 22, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $18.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on April 04, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Bluestein Scott sold 100,000 shares for $14.16 per share. The transaction valued at 1,416,000 led to the insider holds 946,621 shares of the business.

Loo Wade bought 24 shares of HTGC for $375 on Aug 19. The Director now owns 3,493 shares after completing the transaction at $15.63 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Loo Wade, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 57 shares for $15.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 891 and bolstered with 3,469 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hercules’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTGC has reached a high of $18.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.41.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HTGC traded on average about 893.92K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 130.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.08M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HTGC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 6.85M with a Short Ratio of 7.55M, compared to 6.19M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.39% and a Short% of Float of 5.46%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HTGC is 1.44, which was 1.28 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 10.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.56.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $1.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.36. EPS for the following year is $1.54, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.76 and $1.37.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $80.47M. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.82M to a low estimate of $78.7M. As of the current estimate, Hercules Capital Inc.’s year-ago sales were $69.66M, an estimated increase of 15.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $84M, an increase of 15.90% over than the figure of $15.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.2M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HTGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $308.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $290.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $301.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $309.58M, down -2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $351.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $415M and the low estimate is $308.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.