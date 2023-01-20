There is a good chance Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) closed at $76.23 in the last session, down -1.45% from day before closing price of $77.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1765736 shares were traded. NTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NTR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 48.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on November 30, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $115 to $93.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nutrien’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTR has reached a high of $117.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 86.64.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NTR traded on average about 2.16M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.38M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 534.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 520.24M. Insiders hold about 0.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.27% stake in the company. Shares short for NTR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.99M with a Short Ratio of 8.04M, compared to 9.43M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.48% and a Short% of Float of 1.48%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NTR is 2.60, which was 1.80 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.13. The current Payout Ratio is 10.10% for NTR, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 01, 2018 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.6 and a low estimate of $3.53, while EPS last year was $1.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.96, with high estimates of $4.31 and low estimates of $3.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.19 and $15.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.67. EPS for the following year is $14.64, with 21 analysts recommending between $18.13 and $9.91.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $8.78B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.48B to a low estimate of $8.22B. As of the current estimate, Nutrien Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $5.8B, an estimated increase of 51.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.69B, an increase of 23.00% less than the figure of $51.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.18B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.05B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $37.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.86B, up 47.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.71B and the low estimate is $32.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.