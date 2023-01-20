There Is Still Room For BCE Inc. (BCE) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) was $46.14 for the day, down -0.39% from the previous closing price of $46.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2825085 shares were traded. BCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.89.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BCE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BCE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCE has reached a high of $59.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.84.

Shares Statistics:

BCE traded an average of 1.64M shares per day over the past three months and 1.35M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 911.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 911.74M. Insiders hold about 0.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BCE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.98M with a Short Ratio of 17.30M, compared to 20.47M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.37, BCE has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.87%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.45. The current Payout Ratio is 155.20% for BCE, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 10, 2006 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $0.65. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.65 and $2.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.51. EPS for the following year is $2.63, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.8 and $2.48.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.5B to a low estimate of $4.41B. As of the current estimate, BCE Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.64B, an estimated decrease of -4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.71B, a decrease of -5.10% less than the figure of -$4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.67B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.72B, down -4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.44B and the low estimate is $17.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.