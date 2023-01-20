There Is Still Room For Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) closed the day trading at $13.96 down -0.50% from the previous closing price of $14.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 923071 shares were traded. MRVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.56.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MRVI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 7.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on January 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $16 from $20 previously.

On December 14, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

On December 07, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $22.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on December 07, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Maravai’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRVI has reached a high of $41.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.56.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MRVI traded about 2.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MRVI traded about 2.02M shares per day. A total of 131.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.24M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.93% stake in the company. Shares short for MRVI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.47M with a Short Ratio of 5.34M, compared to 5.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.40% and a Short% of Float of 5.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.76. EPS for the following year is $0.83, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.08 and $0.59.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $195.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $211.74M to a low estimate of $189M. As of the current estimate, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $204.81M, an estimated decrease of -4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $207.41M, a decrease of -9.20% less than the figure of -$4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $213.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $192.39M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $896.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $879.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $889.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $799.24M, up 11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $567.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $622.77M and the low estimate is $444.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -36.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.