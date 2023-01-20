There Is Still Room For Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) closed the day trading at $0.27 up 5.51% from the previous closing price of $0.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0141 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1283977 shares were traded. NAVB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3380 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NAVB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Aegis Capital on November 13, 2013, Reiterated its Hold rating but revised its target price to $2 from $3 previously.

On November 07, 2013, Ladenburg Thalmann reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $7.50 to $3.

On January 24, 2013, Burrill Institutional Research started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $5.Burrill Institutional Research initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on January 24, 2013, with a $5 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 92.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NAVB has reached a high of $1.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2560, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5034.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NAVB traded about 91.95K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NAVB traded about 214.26k shares per day. A total of 30.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.27M. Insiders hold about 26.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NAVB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 229.87k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 388.29k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.71% and a Short% of Float of 0.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $50k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.8M to a low estimate of $1.8M. As of the current estimate, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $219k, an estimated decrease of -77.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NAVB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $532k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $915k, down -41.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.9M and the low estimate is $7.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,385.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.