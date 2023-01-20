There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV).

In the latest session, ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) closed at $175.41 down -3.04% from its previous closing price of $180.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 596536 shares were traded. SWAV stock price reached its highest trading level at $185.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $174.70.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ShockWave Medical Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 90.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on December 16, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $285.

On December 12, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $300 to $235.

Oppenheimer Downgraded its Perform to Underperform on September 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $165.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 09 when WATKINS FRANK T sold 10,000 shares for $203.73 per share. The transaction valued at 2,037,295 led to the insider holds 3,796 shares of the business.

Zacharias Isaac sold 4,000 shares of SWAV for $838,360 on Dec 27. The President, CCO now owns 73,021 shares after completing the transaction at $209.59 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, PUCKETT DAN, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 1,100 shares for $212.93 each. As a result, the insider received 234,223 and left with 39,938 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ShockWave’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 74.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 46.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWAV has reached a high of $320.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $113.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 228.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 226.67.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SWAV has traded an average of 485.47K shares per day and 518.01k over the past ten days. A total of 36.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.73M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SWAV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.31M, compared to 1.76M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.65% and a Short% of Float of 4.71%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $1.07 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.94 and $2.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.55. EPS for the following year is $3.51, with 7 analysts recommending between $4.3 and $2.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $123.97M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $130.04M to a low estimate of $121.8M. As of the current estimate, ShockWave Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.16M, an estimated increase of 90.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $137.85M, an increase of 63.80% less than the figure of $90.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $150.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132.85M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWAV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $494.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $470M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $475.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $237.15M, up 100.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $618.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $625.3M and the low estimate is $606M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.