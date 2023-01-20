There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH).

In the latest session, SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) closed at $16.54 down -0.66% from its previous closing price of $16.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5223794 shares were traded. SGH stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.91.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SMART Global Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 30, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $40 from $45 previously.

On December 27, 2021, Rosenblatt reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $75 to $100.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 07, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $65 to $75.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Pellegrino Thierry sold 8,426 shares for $17.23 per share. The transaction valued at 145,161 led to the insider holds 85,729 shares of the business.

HERSCHER PENNY sold 2,156 shares of SGH for $34,733 on Oct 03. The Director now owns 5,484 shares after completing the transaction at $16.11 per share. On Jul 26, another insider, Rizvi Ken, who serves as the SVP and CFO of the company, bought 4,250 shares for $17.85 each. As a result, the insider paid 75,862 and bolstered with 125,348 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SMART’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGH has reached a high of $32.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.60.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SGH has traded an average of 543.62K shares per day and 701.47k over the past ten days. A total of 48.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.76M. Shares short for SGH as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.2M with a Short Ratio of 3.05M, compared to 3.35M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.65% and a Short% of Float of 11.90%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $1.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.54 and $1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.16. EPS for the following year is $2.86, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.22 and $2.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $451.15M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $456.9M to a low estimate of $450M. As of the current estimate, SMART Global Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $469.94M, an estimated decrease of -4.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.82B, down -1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2B and the low estimate is $1.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.