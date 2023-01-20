This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)

As of close of business last night, Agree Realty Corporation’s stock clocked out at $74.13, up 0.53% from its previous closing price of $73.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 585247 shares were traded. ADC stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.43.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ADC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 217.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $78.

On June 02, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $76 to $78.

On May 10, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $81.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on May 10, 2022, with a $81 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 29 when Erlich Craig bought 4,898 shares for $16.25 per share. The transaction valued at 79,592 led to the insider holds 4,898 shares of the business.

RAKOLTA JOHN JR bought 11,000 shares of ADC for $785,180 on Dec 21. The Director now owns 268,816 shares after completing the transaction at $71.38 per share. On Apr 08, another insider, RAKOLTA JOHN JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 213 shares for $68.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,503 and bolstered with 213 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Agree’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 42.17. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 20.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADC has reached a high of $80.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.21.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ADC traded 804.86K shares on average per day over the past three months and 738.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 88.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.14M. Shares short for ADC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.3M with a Short Ratio of 7.58M, compared to 10.52M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.64% and a Short% of Float of 9.87%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.40, ADC has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.28%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.70.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.85 and $1.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.81. EPS for the following year is $1.9, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.98 and $1.84.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $109.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $112.3M to a low estimate of $104.85M. As of the current estimate, Agree Realty Corporation’s year-ago sales were $87.59M, an estimated increase of 25.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $114.78M, an increase of 25.60% over than the figure of $25.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $121.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $104.9M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $436.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $383.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $424.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $339.32M, up 25.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $513.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $565.42M and the low estimate is $421.66M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.