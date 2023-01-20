This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

As of close of business last night, ICL Group Ltd’s stock clocked out at $8.06, down -0.49% from its previous closing price of $8.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 643044 shares were traded. ICL stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.93.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ICL’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on June 01, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On November 23, 2020, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $5.50.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ICL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICL has reached a high of $12.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.44.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ICL traded 1.33M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.07M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.29B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 699.87M. Insiders hold about 46.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.17% stake in the company. Shares short for ICL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 864.92k with a Short Ratio of 0.85M, compared to 959.32k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.07% and a Short% of Float of 0.12%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.55.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.74 and $0.32.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.3B and the low estimate is $6.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.