This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT)

In the latest session, Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) closed at $14.66 down -0.61% from its previous closing price of $14.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3111520 shares were traded. LBRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.39.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Liberty Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 26, 2022, Wells Fargo Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $24.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on July 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $21 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Wright Christopher A sold 17,324 shares for $16.09 per share. The transaction valued at 278,743 led to the insider holds 3,120,015 shares of the business.

Wright Christopher A sold 50,000 shares of LBRT for $815,500 on Dec 01. The Chairman of the Board & CEO now owns 3,137,339 shares after completing the transaction at $16.31 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Wright Christopher A, who serves as the Chairman of the Board & CEO of the company, sold 4,776 shares for $18.09 each. As a result, the insider received 86,398 and left with 3,187,339 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBRT has reached a high of $20.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.06.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LBRT has traded an average of 2.33M shares per day and 2.15M over the past ten days. A total of 185.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.39M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LBRT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.04M with a Short Ratio of 6.30M, compared to 7.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.87% and a Short% of Float of 7.08%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for LBRT is 0.20, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.21%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.47 and $1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.15. EPS for the following year is $3.32, with 10 analysts recommending between $4.49 and $2.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.19B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.22B to a low estimate of $1.17B. As of the current estimate, Liberty Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $683.74M, an estimated increase of 74.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.24B, an increase of 55.90% less than the figure of $74.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.15B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LBRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.47B, up 66.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.52B and the low estimate is $4.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.